Labor shortages in the retail industry could cause Black Friday lines to be even longer this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More people plan to do in-person shopping this Black Friday, but with labor shortages, ABC13 looked into whether this could make longer lines.

Normalcy is set to return this holiday shopping season. As the pandemic winds down, more are preparing to do in-person shopping this Black Friday.

A day to get deals, and deal with long lines.

"That used to be me a long time ago where I didn't go Black Friday shopping, but I usually go with a group of friends," shopper, Veronica Martin said. "It's making the t-shirts, and getting out there and having fun."

The National Retail Federation said 67% plan to do in-store shopping this year. That's up from last year.

In all, more than 160 million plan to shop this holiday weekend, which is the highest number in five years. Big digits that retail workers are bracing for.

"Understand that we're working as quickly as we can, and we're definitely going to get you taken care of," retail worker, Tracy Rivera said.

As shoppers return ABC13 wanted to find out if stores are ready. The recent state jobs report shows there are more than 320,000 working in the retail industry locally.

That's up by nearly 4%, but the industry isn't adding as many jobs as others.

Oil and gas is up 14%, construction is up by 12% and manufacturing is up 7%. Knowing this, we asked Texas Workforce Commission leaders about staffing levels ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"What I have been hearing from folks in the retail space and folks in the leisure and hospitality space as well is that we're filling jobs, we're above where we were pre-pandemic, but the growth continues to put pressure on that labor pool," Texas Workforce Commission chairman, Bryan Daniel explained.

TWC leaders believe stores should be able to handle demand, but admit that it could change as people do more in-person shopping.

"They're getting the folks they need to get through Black Friday," Daniel said. "They're getting the folks they need for the holiday season. What happens after that is really the focal point for us."

"It's a lot of fun," Martin said. "It's the excitement of being out there. Of course the deals are nice, but it's just fun." Whether Black Friday lines are tied to staffing shortages or not, some shoppers just can't wait to get back to normalcy.

