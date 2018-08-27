'WITCHES AND WARLOCKS': Woman questions deputies legitimacy following bizarre chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women lead authorities on a 'wild' speed chase.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
Two women face charges following a bizarre chase in which they accused deputies of being witches.

Dashcam footage shows the incident that began as a traffic stop. Later, a second vehicle joins in and both drivers lead deputies on a chase.

At one point in the chase, a deputy attempted to place stop sticks but was nearly struck by one of the drivers.

Deputies eventually managed to pull over the driver of an SUV but she demanded they show their identification cards before approaching her vehicle.

According to WISN, what made this incident different than other cases, were the things the women said to the authorities.

One of the women can be heard asking, "are you guys Illuminati or mason?"

As deputies get handcuffs on the woman she says "you're not really cops" followed by "you're witches and warlocks."

Deputies later found the driver of the second vehicle involved in the chase and also arrested her.

Both women are expected in court Sept. 4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasetraffic stopbizarreu.s. & worldWisconsin
Top Stories
Boy diagnosed with Houston's 1st case of measles since 2013
Woman and son allegedly killed man who asked them for a ride
Suspects in adult bookstore rape wanted for string of crimes
Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes now standing
Neighbors concerned over mystery woman in Montgomery
White House flag back at half-staff for McCain after criticism
Child left alone for day and a half while parents go to concert
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
Show More
Family of man killed in Katy makes plea for son's killer
Disney hiring new applicants for Parks Moms Panel
Judge blocks online plans for printing untraceable 3D guns
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
Houston PD ask for help in search of missing teen
More News