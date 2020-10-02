1 dead, 2 injured in southwest Houston gas station shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was shot to death Friday morning at a southwest Houston gas station and two others were wounded in a hail of gunfire.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 10400 block of Bissonnet near the west Beltway.

As many as 15 shots were fired during the ordeal, according to investigators.

A rideshare driver who saw the shooting flagged down police officers, who were on their way to another call, HPD said.

Officers found three people lying on the ground when they arrived. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The others were transported to hospitals where their conditions weren't known.

There was no word on the shooter's description but police believe they may not have been alone.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video to find out what may have led to the shooting.
