Suspect posing as FedEx delivery driver caught on video robbing pharmacy at gunpoint

According to Houston police, the suspects targeted a pharmacy in the 12000 block of Bissonnet on Oct. 19.
An employee said that a man who appeared to be a FedEx delivery driver entered the pharmacy carrying a box. The employee was unaware of any deliveries for the day, HPD said.
The employee took the box, but quickly realized it was empty.
The suspect reportedly told the employee he must have left the rest of the delivery in the truck, and asked the employee to follow him.
Then, the suspect motioned for two other men to enter the store, HPD said. Surveillance video of the incident shows the first suspect pull out a handgun and demand money and prescription drugs.
You can watch the surveillance video in the video player above.
The other two suspects went to the back counter area and took a large amount of prescription medication, according to police.
The first suspect is described as a Black man, 20-25 years old, 5'8" to 5'10", 150-170 pounds, with short dread locks. He was wearing a black FedEx uniform shirt, blue skinny jeans and high top black Jordan sneakers. He was armed with a handgun.
Police say the second suspect is also a 20-to-25-year-old Black man, 5'9" to 6'0", 170-200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and black sneakers. He was also armed, HPD said.
The final suspect is also described as a Black man, 20-25 years old. He's 5'9" to 6'0", 160-190 pounds, police said. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie that said "Reach for the Stars" on the back, grey sweat pants, white sneakers, and an orange glove on his right hand and a grey glove on his left. Like the other suspects, police said he was also armed with a handgun.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.