body found

Body of National Guard soldier missing near Eagle Pass found after multi-day search

EMBED <>More Videos

Search continues for soldier that went missing in river

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a missing National Guard soldier has been found after a multi-day search in Eagle Pass.

Specialist Bishop E. Evans, who was assigned to Operation Lone Star, was found dead following the exhaustive search, the National Guard said on Monday.

Evans went missing while trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning as they tried to cross the river from Mexico into the U.S. on Friday.

The migrants remain in the custody of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The video above is from a previous report.

"We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family," said Maj. Gen. Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas. "We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement about the discovery.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," said Governor Abbott. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss."

This is not the first incident involving a Guard soldier while supporting Operation Lone Star.
In February, Spc. Dajuan Towns, a 19-year-old from Spring, died in a non-mission-related incident. The Army Times reported that Townes was sitting in a car at Fort Clark Springs when he handed his personal gun to another soldier in the backseat, and it went off by accident.

PREVIOUS REPORT:
National Guard soldier identified as authorities are 'working rapidly' as search continues
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasnational guardtexas newsgreg abbottsoldiersborder patrolarmymissing personbody found
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Young boy found in car with man who had been shot to death
Handyman confessed to gruesome stabbing murder of mom, prosecutor says
Skeletal remains found inside abandoned building in NW Houston
61-year-old granted $500K bond in case of woman's body found in box
TOP STORIES
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Josue Flores 20 times
Scattered downpours pushing into Houston
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Beto O'Rourke says he tested positive for COVID after SE Texas stop
Woman dies in home fire after going back to save boyfriend, HCFMO says
Today is last day to register to vote in primary election runoffs
Show More
Megan Thee Stallion on alleged 2020 shooting: 'I was really scared'
HISD to host hiring event Wednesday for new RISE program
Prescribed burn planned today at Sylvan Rodriguez Park in Clear Lake
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
Recent reporting highlights criticism against Houston Crime Stoppers
More TOP STORIES News