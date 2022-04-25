Body of National Guard soldier missing near Eagle Pass found after multi-day search

Specialist Bishop E. Evans, who was assigned to Operation Lone Star, was found dead following the exhaustive search, the National Guard said on Monday.
Evans went missing while trying to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning as they tried to cross the river from Mexico into the U.S. on Friday.
The migrants remain in the custody of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
The video above is from a previous report.
"We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family," said Maj. Gen. Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas. "We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."
We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop Evans.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022
He heroically served his state & country.
I want to thank all rescue teams that worked to locate this soldier.
Join me & Cecilia in praying for the family & friends of SPC Evans. pic.twitter.com/xwSZlqEGhT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement about the discovery.
"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," said Governor Abbott. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss."
This is not the first incident involving a Guard soldier while supporting Operation Lone Star.
In February, Spc. Dajuan Towns, a 19-year-old from Spring, died in a non-mission-related incident. The Army Times reported that Townes was sitting in a car at Fort Clark Springs when he handed his personal gun to another soldier in the backseat, and it went off by accident.
PREVIOUS REPORT:
National Guard soldier identified as authorities are 'working rapidly' as search continues