u.s. & world

Birthday partygoers fall into creek as South Carolina dock collapses

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. -- Three people are recovering from minor injuries after a dock collapsed at a coastal South Carolina restaurant, dumping 20 people into a tidal creek.

Local news outlets report the dock collapsed Saturday at The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene, a restaurant in Mount Pleasant.

Town police called a diver to ensure everyone was out of the water.

Three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Taylor Grooms tells WCSC-TV that a group was celebrating a friend's 30th birthday. They were lining the dock for a photograph when "all of the sudden we heard a loud crack."

Grooms says he and some others hung onto the side of the dock when it collapsed. He says the incident could have been worse if the creek had been at high tide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinacollapseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News