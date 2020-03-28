Society

Sugar Land family celebrates grandmother's 92nd birthday with car parade

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family got creative when celebrating their grandmother's birthday this year.

Due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the US, Sophia Salinas stayed on her porch while her family and friends drove by to wish her well on her 92nd birthday.

Salinas was born in 1928 behind the Imperial Sugar Factory in Fort Bend County. She was the oldest of seven children.

Salinas has seven kids, eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

SEE MORE COVID-19 CAR PARADES

Community comes together to celebrate 5-year-old girl's birthday with car parade

Sheldon ISD teachers connect with students through car parade
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysugar landfort bend countybirthdaycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News