lawsuit

Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife: 'They don't think about us'

'We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation,' Sadhana Prasad said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC

NEW DELHI -- A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, said it was an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife, Sadhana Prasad, and they cannot wait any longer. His son, a pilot, was married six years ago.

"We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life's earnings on my son's education," Prasad told reporters on Thursday.

SEE ALSO | 5 myths about abortion debunked as Supreme Court decides future of Roe v. Wade

Prasad said he spent 3.5 million rupees ($47,300) for his son's pilot training in the United States.

"The main issue is that at this age we need a grandchild, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don't think about us,'' Prasad said.

"We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage," Prasad said. "It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing."

The court accepted their petition and scheduled it for a hearing on Monday in Haridwar, a city in northern Uttarakhand state, media reports said.

The son and daughter-in-law could not be reached for comment.

Prasad said he and his wife love children.

"We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most," he said. "I feel very unlucky."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentingchildrenbirthfamilylawsuitgrandparentsindiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
11th death? Astroworld festgoer lost unborn child, lawsuit claims
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match
Ken Paxton says state bar is suing him over 2020 election lawsuits
Heard accuses Depp of violent sex assault with liquor bottle
TOP STORIES
Photos of wanted murder suspect released in killing of A/C repairman
Skeletal remains found under floorboards by home remodelers, HPD says
$15K reward offered as escaped inmate search intensifies
Driver dead in road rage shooting may have been aggressor, police say
School bus flips on its side on Fort Bend Tollway
Ozone pollution Friday, small chance for a big storm Saturday
Child abuse investigations into trans teens' families to continue
Show More
Law enforcement salutes fallen Harris Co. deputy during procession
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for PayPal wire fraud scheme
Casino robbery suspect arrested after standoff on Eastex Freeway
HPD needs help finding gunman accused of killing man in N. Houston
Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Short Cuts' actor, dies at 79
More TOP STORIES News