u.s. & world

Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide, officials say

A professor on the verge of making "significant" findings in COVID-19 research was killed in an apparent murder-suicide. (School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh)

PITTSBURGH -- A University of Pittsburgh medical researcher described as being "on the verge of making very significant findings" about the novel coronavirus was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the university and police.

Police said Bing Liu was found dead in his Ross Township home with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, body and extremities. Another man, Hao Gu, was found dead nearby in his car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department described the killing as the result of a "lengthy dispute regarding an intimate partner." He said investigators had "zero evidence" that the deaths were related to "work being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh and the current health crisis affecting the United States and the world."

"Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications," the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine said in a statement. "We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence."

Police said neither victim was a United States citizen, and the case was referred to federal authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniamurdercoronavirusu.s. & worldmurder suicide
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
Harry, Meghan celebrate Archie's 1st birthday with charity video
New campus sexual assault rules bolster rights of accused
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body recovered after drowning call at Hermann Park
$15 million Houston rent relief passes city council vote
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
TX AG blasts judge for jailing Dallas salon owner
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
New drive-in theater revs up movie fun at Sawyer Yards
Drier air blowing in, sunshine returns and lower humidity
Show More
Highest number of COVID-19 cases are in these zip codes
Kingwood native flies over Houston with the Blue Angels
Principal who had COVID-19 out of hospital after 51 days
Man wanted for allegedly burning child with clothing iron
Thieves leave empty-handed in ATM heist at Houston museum
More TOP STORIES News