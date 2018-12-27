The owners of R&R Jewelry and Loan arrived to work to find a massive billboard had toppled over during Thursday morning's intense storms."I could see one pole was bent, but I didn't realize the damage was that significant," said Romana Davies, the owner of the shop.All six of the wooden poles holding up the billboard snapped at the base and the massive sign landed partially on the side of the building. A black fence surrounding a small parking lot was also damaged during the fall."The building looks somewhat okay, but it's a flat roof, so I'm not sure," she said.Davies said it doesn't appear her shop had any damage and an adjoining shop in the same building also said it doesn't appear their store was damaged.An early-morning storm rolled through most of Houston packing high winds and pounding rain that made a mess on roads for drivers.Davies said she is growing more and more tired of the severe and always-changing Houston weather."I've lived here for almost 30 years. I'm originally from Germany, and I have to say it's getting worse and worse. I'm looking forward to moving out of Houston," she said.