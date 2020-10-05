Texans fans take over social media after Bill O'Brien gets the boot: 'Finally!'

I knew this day would come but did not think today. I thought after the KC game. When that did not happen, I was like he is a lifer. #Texans — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) October 5, 2020

#Texans fire Bill O'Brien and the Astros catch fire to tie the A's at 3. Wild 15 minutes. #Htown — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 5, 2020

Bill O'Brien FIRED — Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) October 5, 2020

Bill O’Brien traded the best receiver in the NFL because of a personal feud and then started the season 0-4 and got fired. So Houston lost Deandre Hopkins for personal embarrassment and nothing else.



A Texans loss and Bill O’Brien getting fired would be the best thing ever happen to Deshaun Watson — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 4, 2020

A statement from Cal McNair. pic.twitter.com/5JbZylPTbp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 5, 2020

I forgot bill o brien fumbled clowney too lol god why was he given so many chances to ruin the franchise. I wish Deshaun could walk and go somewhere worth his talent — JSF (@JSFonYT) October 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans took over social media with heavy reaction, most of which were filled with glee, after thefired Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager.O'Brien was let go a day after the team dropped its fourth straight game to start the 2020 season.After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O'Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.The pressure on O'Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start and Johnson struggled. Their running game was the worst in the NFL and the defense allowed the most yards in the league.As for social media, many frustrated fans rejoiced and even made Bill O'Brien a trending topic on Twitter.After reports surfaced in the afternoon, the Texans offered a statement confirming O'Brien was let go and Romeo Crennel, the team's assistant head coach, was appointed as the interim head coach.Here are some of the top reactions posted on social media.