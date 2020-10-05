Sports

Texans fans take over social media after Bill O'Brien gets the boot: 'Finally!'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans took over social media with heavy reaction, most of which were filled with glee, after Houston Texans fired Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager.

O'Brien was let go a day after the team dropped its fourth straight game to start the 2020 season.

READ MORE: Houston Texans fire Bill O'Brien after 4th straight loss









After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O'Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.


The pressure on O'Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start and Johnson struggled. Their running game was the worst in the NFL and the defense allowed the most yards in the league.



As for social media, many frustrated fans rejoiced and even made Bill O'Brien a trending topic on Twitter.







After reports surfaced in the afternoon, the Texans offered a statement confirming O'Brien was let go and Romeo Crennel, the team's assistant head coach, was appointed as the interim head coach.



Here are some of the top reactions posted on social media.











The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflsocial mediafootballhouston texanstwitter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Texans fire Bill O'Brien after 4th straight loss
Trump back at White House after 3 days of treatment for COVID-19
Building too unstable after partial collapse killed 3
10-month-old boy on life support granted more time
Tropical Storm Delta continues to strengthen
Man charged 3 weeks after woman killed in her sleep
Today is the last day to register to vote
Show More
Many Americans blame COVID-19 crisis on US gov: Poll
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
'If Bea can do it, anyone can': 102-year-old gears up to vote by mail
Chevron Houston Marathon will go virtual for 2021 race
More TOP STORIES News