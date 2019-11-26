bill cosby

Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Bill Cosby says he's prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn't commit.

Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004.

The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is "not going to hear me say that I have remorse." He thinks it's therefore unlikely he'll be released early.

He made the comments in a phone interview on Sunday with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status.

Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.

Cosby is best known for his 1980s-era sitcom, "The Cosby Show."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyentertainmentprisonbill cosby
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BILL COSBY
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Bill Cosby spent first night alone in prison
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Judge: Bill Cosby is a "sexually violent predator"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of Montrose murder to be released from prison
If your car is damaged by a pothole, will TxDOT pay?
Ex-HPD officer charged in botched raid to remain behind bars
TxDOT's gift to Pearland drivers this Christmas - more lanes
Feral hogs kill woman in front yard of Chambers County home
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
How much temperatures are about to change in the next 24 hours
Show More
'Vicious and angry' What to do in a feral hog attack
Renowned Houston chef remembers his humble beginnings
Teen shot to death inside car with 2 other boys and a girl
RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers
Study shows how much money you need to be happy in Houston
More TOP STORIES News