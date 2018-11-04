Texas City police say a biker attending the Lone Star Rally was killed in a crash, making this the third motorcyclist death over the weekend.The crash happened around midnight on Highway 3 near Century Boulevard.There is no information yet on how the crash happened. According to police, only one motorcycle was involved.The driver of that motorcycle died at the scene.This is just the latest in a string of fatal accidents involving bikers attending the Lone Star Rally in Galveston. Two people on Friday were killed within hours of each other in separate incidents.