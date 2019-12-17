Biker and girlfriend jump out of way of hit-and-run driver

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a man jumping off his motorcycle just moments before a car crashed into it, and the driver did not stop.Pete Medina shared the home security video with ABC13. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Ferness at Willaby in Channelview, east Harris County.Medina was on his Harley-Davidson, which was parked on the side of the road with the lights on. His girlfriend was standing next to it. They saw the car barreling towards them and had to react."Right before it hit me, struck me, I had to jump off the bike. It was like a split second. It was just in time," explained Medina. "I could have lost a leg. It could have been way worse."The driver kept going."She didn't stop. So, thank God we both were okay," said Medina's girlfriend, Tori Guerrero.Medina collected parts of the car that fell off on impact and were left behind. He believes the car was a red Saturn and the driver was a woman. He reported it to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and he's speaking up so the driver does not get away with it. He's afraid his beloved bike is totaled."I did a lot of work to it, took care of it. It means something sentimental because it was my first vehicle, my first motorcycle," said the 20-year-old Medina. "I don't see how somebody could drive off like that."Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.