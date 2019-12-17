hit and run

Biker and girlfriend jump out of way of hit-and-run driver

By
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a man jumping off his motorcycle just moments before a car crashed into it, and the driver did not stop.

Pete Medina shared the home security video with ABC13. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Ferness at Willaby in Channelview, east Harris County.

Medina was on his Harley-Davidson, which was parked on the side of the road with the lights on. His girlfriend was standing next to it. They saw the car barreling towards them and had to react.

"Right before it hit me, struck me, I had to jump off the bike. It was like a split second. It was just in time," explained Medina. "I could have lost a leg. It could have been way worse."

The driver kept going.

"She didn't stop. So, thank God we both were okay," said Medina's girlfriend, Tori Guerrero.

Medina collected parts of the car that fell off on impact and were left behind. He believes the car was a red Saturn and the driver was a woman. He reported it to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and he's speaking up so the driver does not get away with it. He's afraid his beloved bike is totaled.

"I did a lot of work to it, took care of it. It means something sentimental because it was my first vehicle, my first motorcycle," said the 20-year-old Medina. "I don't see how somebody could drive off like that."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewhit and runmotorcyclescaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Family searches for white van that hit teen in southeast Houston
Driver who killed Little League coach given deferred adjudication
Teen struck in hit-and-run while riding bicycle
Family looking for hit-and-run driver who killed mom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer hospitalized after crash at Pasadena intersection
Possible mercury detected at more W. Houston businesses
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Here's how cold it will feel when you step outside Tuesday
1 dead from dangerous tornado outbreak across Louisiana
Dallas Fire Fighters Assoc. to Houston firefighters: 'Join our ranks'
Show More
Mom of alleged cop killer and her boyfriend back in custody
Cancer survivor's wish: Give back to other cancer patients
'Happiest tears ever' as 9-year-old finishes three years of chemo: VIDEO
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations
More TOP STORIES News