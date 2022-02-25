Arts & Entertainment

'Big Sky' offers more twists, turns and jaw-dropping moments as series returns to ABC

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Big Sky' returns to ABC Thursday lineup

Janina Gavankar says we can expect plenty more jaw-dropping moments as "Big Sky" returns to ABC with new episodes. The actress made quite the debut as Ren in the first half of the season.

"I was like I'm not playing some little femme Nikita. That's boring to me," said Gavankar. "I immediately saw how I could make her chaotic, and it's going to get even crazier because the premiere tonight? Oooh it's tense!"

Ren landed in Montana looking to track down a bag full of her cartel's missing drugs and money. She's a woman on a mission, but she's also not afraid to bring a little fun and personality to the role.

"I'm generally looking for the adrenaline rush you get when you are challenged," said Gavankar. "I love that moment before you jump off a cliff and take a big risk. It's just what I'm looking to do with my work and this show is not an exception."

On "Big Sky," we've met Ren's brother, Jag. And with the missing drugs and money, it won't be long before dad comes to try and help sort things out.

Gavankar says a favorite part of being in the "Big Sky" family has been the opportunity to expand who we see on screen.

"We're so early in the conversation of representation that there hasn't been a family of south Asian criminals on network television," said Gavankar. "And we get to do that! It's kind of funny to say it's progress that we get to play terrible people and we're having a good time doing it!"

"Big Sky" airs Thursday nights on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect identified in shooting death of San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Aides fired after video shows brutal beating of 11-year-old student
Lawsuit could delay SBISD election over voting rights act questions
Will Texas' new voting law silence thousands on March 1?
Carvana files car registration paperwork after Spring man Turns to Ted
Houston traffic: West Loop slated for more changes this year
Show More
2 lanes of Katy Fwy closed at Houston Ave. due to spool, HPD says
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
WATCH: 2022 HCC Black History Scholarship Gala on ABC13
Man accused of dismembering Houston teen says it was self-defense
Harris County Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID-19 threat level
More TOP STORIES News