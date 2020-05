NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Big Rivers Waterpark is among the Texas amusement sites that has announced its reopening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.The New Caney waterpark shared on Facebook it will be opening up this Saturday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. It will also be offering $20.20 admission through the month of May.In order to mitigate the crowds for family's safety and comfort, the park will be limiting guest entry into the park to 2,020 guests, Big Rivers added.The park is also selling season passes to guests, but those would be sold by appointment only.