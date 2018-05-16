Big parole hearings to watch

EMBED </>More Videos

Who could be the next infamous Texas inmate to be released?

Now that Clara Harris has been released on parole, who will be the next infamous Texas inmate to hit the streets?

In 2004, Susan Wright was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing her husband 193 times and burying him in the backyard. She was denied parole June 12, 2014. However, she has been scheduled for a new parole hearing in July of 2020.

David Duvall West and Cynthia Campbell Ray killed Cynthia's parents while they slept in their River Oaks Mansion.

West was sentenced to life in 1985 and denied parole on May 18, 2016. His next parole date is May 2019.

Cynthia Ray was sentenced to life in 1987 and denied parole in December of 2015.
Her next schedule parole date is December 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdouble murderparoleHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News