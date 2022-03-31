hiking

Hiker dies at Big Bend due to medical distress, park rangers say

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A hiker in Big Bend National Park died on a trail, the park announced Wednesday.

Park rangers said that on Monday at about 4:20 p.m., the communications center received a call requesting emergency assistance on the Hot Springs Canyon Trail.

When rangers arrived, they found a 53-year-old woman in distress. They performed CPR for more than an hour and called for backup, but were unable to revive the hiker.

The park says she and her family were visiting the park at the time, and warned that temperatures in Big Bend are starting to exceed 100 degrees.

Park rangers are reminding people to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat and recommend carrying and drinking one gallon of water per day. They add to plan to be off desert trails by noon.
