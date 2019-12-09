"Big Awesome Book Sort" gives the gift of reading

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation is giving the gift of reading this holiday season.

The Foundation hosted its Big Awesome Book Sort on Saturday, preparing to hand out more than 24,000 books to 4,000 under-served children.

With the help of dozens of volunteers, they sorted the books to give to children from several local schools and early childhood care centers.

Using a custom-designed web platform, children create wish lists for their own home libraries. Members of the community sponsor children and provide six books to each through $30 donations.

Since the program started, the foundation reports it's funded almost 60,000 home libraries for children in the Houston area.

