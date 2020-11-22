joe biden

Joe Biden to announce first Cabinet picks Tuesday, incoming White House chief of staff says

WASHINGTON -- Ron Klain, Joe Biden's newly appointed chief of staff, said the president-elect will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday.

"You're going to see the first of the president-elect cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week," Klain told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "This Week."

"But if you want to know what cabinet agencies they are or who's going to be those cabinet agencies, you'll have to wait for the president-elect, He'll say that himself on Tuesday," Klain added.



Biden told reporters on Thursday that he's already decided on who will lead the Treasury Department. The Cabinet announcements could be released in tranches, with groups of nominees focused on a specific top area, like the economy, national security or public health, being announced at once.

Such a move is intended to deliver the message that Biden is intent on preparing for the presidency even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and attempts to subvert the election results in key states. Trump's roadblocks have undermined core democratic principles such as the peaceful transfer of power and are especially problematic because Biden will take office in January amid the worst public health crisis in more than a century.

Klain called Trump's refusal to concede the election to Biden "corrosive" and "harmful," but said it will not change the facts.

"Donald Trump's been rejecting democracy. He has been ... launching baseless claims of voter fraud, baseless litigation rejected by 34 courts and now these efforts to try to get election officials to overturn the will of the voters. It's corrosive, it's harmful, but ... it's not going to change the outcome of what happens here at 12 noon on Jan. 20, Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States," Klain said.

The Associated Press and ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
