HPD chief addresses nationwide terror alert issued over politically motivated violence

An 18-year veteran of the HPD was placed on administrative leave after he was identified as one of the many protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Is Houston under threat of politically motivated violence? Police Chief Art Acevedo is addressing it this afternoon during a news conference.A Houston police briefing is slated at to go over the department's plan of action in light of a nationwide terrorism alert.Earlier Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning of the potential for lingering violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election, suggesting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol may embolden extremists and set the stage for additional attacks.The department did not cite a specific threat, but pointed to "a heightened threat environment across the United States" that it believes "will persist" since Biden took office on Jan. 20.While there hasn't been any threat specified in the Houston area in recent weeks, Acevedo has had to address a former member of his department being charged as part of the riot.