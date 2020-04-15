Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies say Eddie Harrison was hit by a car about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was spotted lying on the outside shoulder ramp of FM 1960.



Deputies said an unknown blue vehicle that was traveling west in the outside lane of 1100 FM 1960 hit Harrison.

Harrison fell off the bike and died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop. The crash remains under investigation.
