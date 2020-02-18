Dealership worker in customer's car crashes into METRORail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist was hit by a car after a driver ran a red light and crashed into the METRO light rail in downtown Houston.

It happened on the corner of Main Street and Lamar around 6 p.m. on Monday.



METRO police said the driver was an employee of a local Jaguar/Land Rover dealership and was test driving a customer's car that had just been serviced.

Investigators said the employee ran a red light, hit the METRO light rail and then hit the bicyclist.



The condition of the bicyclist wasn't immediately released. It's unclear if the driver will be charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

