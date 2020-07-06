HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help in identifying the suspect responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist.
According to Crime Stoppers, the crash happened June 21 at around 8:57 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seven Mile Lane.
Authorities say the victim was riding his bike along Seven Mile Lane when the suspect hit him from behind as they were attempting to pass another vehicle. The suspected vehicle, a blue or black colored pick-up truck, fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect drove southbound on Seven Mile Lane.
The victim, identified as Ismael De Paz-Carcamo, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist in north Harris Co.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More