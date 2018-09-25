A 21-year-old is facing serious charges after he allegedly pushed a man off a bridge.Part of their exchange was caught on police bodycam video.Police say the fight started over money. That's when Derrick Goodin allegedly threw the victim's bicycle into the water.Goodin then pushed the man over the bridge railing.Police say the victim fell more than 30 feet."He insulted my property. I felt threatened, sir," Goodin is heard responding to the officer on camera.The victim wasn't seriously hurt. Goodin was taken into custody.