Beyoncé joins Obamas, Taylor Swift in 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual graduation ceremony

The singer has been added to the list of guest speakers to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube's virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its "Dear Class of 2020" event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.



"Dear Class of 2020" will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.

You can watch the live event on the "Dear Class of 2020" YouTube page, June 6 beginning at 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT.
