Arts & Entertainment

Oscars: Serena, Venus Williams pay tribute to their hometown of Compton -- and introduce Beyoncé

Serena Williams and Venus Williams opened the Oscars by paying tribute to their hometown - and introducing Beyoncé.

It was the start of what might be a very big night for the Williams family.

"King Richard" - the story of how the Williams sisters father, Richard Williams, devised a plan that saw his daughters rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world - was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Among those: Will Smith was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.


Beyoncé performed "Be Alive" - also Oscar-nominated - from tennis courts in Compton, a most fitting tribute to where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom.

"I want you to tell these people where we are," Beyoncé asked the performers with her.

"City of Compton," they responded.

Serena Williams is the highest-earning women's tennis player of all time, winning more than $94 million on the court. Venus Williams is second on that list, at around $42 million.
BEYONCE

Beyonce performs at the 94 Academy Awards.


And among the lyrics: "The path was never paved with gold. We fought and built this on our own."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomptonserena williamsoscarsacademy awardsbeyoncemovie newsvenus williamsmusic newstennis
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2022 live updates: See full list of winners
Oscars 2022: Stars show solidarity with Ukraine on red carpet
See all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
2021 'West Side Story' could continue tale's Oscar winning streak
Oscars 2022: Red carpet interviews
Germaine Franco makes history with her Oscar nomination
Pollen problems continue, but rain could it wash it away midweek
Show More
The Obama Portraits exhibition opens in Houston
New Memorial Park tunnel will open March 28
Boyfriend charged in case of woman seen screaming in park
Houston doctor convicted for illegal 'Las Vegas Cocktail' pills
New search underway for 21-year-old missing since December 2020
More TOP STORIES News