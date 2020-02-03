Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl

MIAMI -- Video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl has surfaced online.

TMZ posted the video Sunday of the celebrity couple sitting along with daughter Blue Ivy at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jay-Z, a co-producer of the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, announced his Roc Nation company had entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activism last year. The rapper received immediate backlash since he had become one of the biggest supporters of Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of blacks by police officers.

Jay-Z's response was that he still supports protesting, kneeling and Kaepernick, but he's also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.

Representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn't immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
national anthemsuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent driver killed in crash, other driver accused of 4th DWI
HPD investigating possible incident involving METRO bus
Underground: Freeway remodel could bury part of Southwest Fwy
Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spills near Baytown
Mom shares heartbreaking message in Super Bowl ad
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Gusty winds and rain chances ahead of our next cold front
Show More
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
2-year-old dies after uncle accused of causing injuries
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News