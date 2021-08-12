grammy award

Beyoncé's Ivy Park Rodeo collection pays homage to the Black cowboy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- She's one of the biggest stars on the planet, but at heart, Beyoncé is still a little girl from Houston.

ABC13's Melanie Lawson spoke exclusively to the singer's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Wednesday as Beyoncé prepares to release a new Ivy Park collection inspired by the rodeo.

Ivy Park Rodeo is a modern take on traditional western wear, including unique denim jackets and cow prints.

Knowles-Lawson said it reflects how much her daughters, including singer/songwriter Solange Knowles, loved RODEO Houston, which she said they went to every year as young girls.

"Growing up in Houston, you know how big the rodeo is to everyone there," she said. "They grew up going to the rodeo and eating all the great snacks and seeing all the animals. Of course, we had big-name entertainment, everybody from [Tejano superstar] Selena ... I mean it's been diverse. Mary J. Blige to Destiny's Child to everybody. So the rodeo, us dressing in full western regalia, and just really celebrating the cowboy culture."

The new line is not just a fashion statement for those who love western wear, it's also a history lesson about Black cowboys.

Knowles-Lawson said one out of every four cowboys in the south after the Civil War was Black, and Beyoncé wants more people to know about the culture.

The collection will be available for purchase online on Aug. 19 and in-stores the following day. It's also the first time Ivy Park will have clothing for kids.
