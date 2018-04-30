Facebook users beware: This scam is NOT going to make you rich

EMBED </>More Videos

Scammers promise innocent victims big bucks via Facebook (KTRK)

A warning for Facebook users. A scam promises people big bucks, then dupes them out of cash instead.

Suzette Ganaway was thrilled to open a Facebook message telling her she won half a million dollars.

The scammer had her full name, address, e-mail and phone number, and promised the check would be delivered by FedEx.

But when a man claiming to work for FedEx asked for a $350 processing fee, that's when Ganaway became suspicious.

"It actually looks legit if you don't know any different," she said. "I thought I was waking up rich tomorrow."

When asked for comment, Facebook would only say "they have a dedicated team and automated system to help detect and block these kinds of scams."

Fortunately Ganaway didn't fall for it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebookscamu.s. & world
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News