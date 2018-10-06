Bette Midler apologizes after her tweet causes backlash

EMBED </>More Videos

Bette Midler apologizes for controversial tweet

Steve Romo
Bette Midler is apologizing for a tweet that caused a social media backlash when she compared the struggle of women to the history of racism.

The singer-actress wrote that women "are the n-word of the world" and "They are the most disrespected creatures on earth." Midler was quoting the title of a 1972 song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The comment drew sharp criticism from many who said it erased the atrocities committed against black people and the struggle of black women in particular.

Midler tried to defend the tweet before deleting it altogether and apologizing a few hours later, saying to black women: "I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize."

The Associated Press
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead at second scene connected to restaurant shootout
2018 ALDS Game 2: Bregman HR gives Astros 3-1 lead after 7th
Kavanaugh is confirmed: Senate Oks Supreme Court nominee
Missouri City PD goes pink for breast cancer awareness
Drive-by shooting leaves girl with bullet wound to stomach
Burger Joint offers free milkshakes for every Astros homerun
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Tropical Storm Michael could form in Gulf next week
Show More
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law creates custom-made gear
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
Woman tries to reunite fingerprint necklace with its rightful owner
Memorial City lights up for Houston Astros
More News