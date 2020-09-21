Weather

Harris Co. Judge addresses Beta's flooding danger to coastal communities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Southeast Texas counties closer to the Gulf Coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to pose flooding dangers in parts of the region.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered how she and emergency officials will address the potential disaster.

Hidalgo's county is among 29 under a disaster declaration issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Under the declaration, the state has approved resources, mostly those for search and rescue, in the event they are needed.
Other counties in the Houston area that are under the declaration include Fort Bend, Galveston, Chambers and Brazoria.

Beta's impact was already felt early Monday. Communities along Galveston Bay have already had streets flooded.

Folks living along coastal Galveston Bay already felt the effects of Tropical Storm Beta before landfall.

