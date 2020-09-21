Harris Co. Judge addresses Beta's flooding danger to coastal communities

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered how she and emergency officials will address the potential disaster.
Hidalgo's county is among 29 under a disaster declaration issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Under the declaration, the state has approved resources, mostly those for search and rescue, in the event they are needed.
Other counties in the Houston area that are under the declaration include Fort Bend, Galveston, Chambers and Brazoria.
Beta's impact was already felt early Monday. Communities along Galveston Bay have already had streets flooded.
