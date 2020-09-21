Weather

Matagorda County roads flood ahead of Tropical Storm Beta's landfall

By
MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Water levels were rising early Monday in low-lying areas of Matagorda County ahead of Tropical Storm Beta's landfall.

Roads near Matagorda Bay were flooded, including FM 2031 as observed by ABC13's Jeff Ehling.

Many residents who live in Matagorda appeared to have taken voluntary evacuation orders seriously.

Matagorda County authorities issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation for Sargent, Matagorda, and the bay front area of Palacios.

High tides were predicted to be close to 4 to 5 feet and remain high for several days.

Wind gusts were close to 30 mph with intermittent rain in the region around 5 a.m. Monday.

