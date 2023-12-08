Get up to 38% off products with the best deals of the week from Xbox, Our Place and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

There are some great holiday deals on Amazon and Walmart for your Christmas gift shopping this week. Below, we've rounded up the five best deals you can shop for right now. Like all sales, the discounted rates mentioned below may go up at any time, so make sure to fill your carts up soon before they expire.

Best deals of the week

30% off Our Place Our Place Always Pan The 10.5-inch, oven-safe, non-stick pan is deep enough to roast a chicken and shallow enough to flip an egg, now on sale for 30% off. $105

$150 Shop Now

20% off Amazon DASH Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle Perfect for pancakes, quesadillas, burgers, eggs and more, the Deluxe Everyday Griddle makes preparing any meal more convenient than ever, now for 20% off. $39.99

$49.99 Shop Now

42% off Amazon American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set With a jet-black carry-on and a sturdy medium suitcase, this American Tourister 2-piece luggage bundle is a can't-miss deal for all your holiday travel needs. $119.99

$209.98 Shop Now

21% off Amazon Hydro Flask The Hydro Flask stainless steel bottle is on sale for all your water needs throughout the holidays. $31.53

$39.95 Shop Now

20% off Amazon Xbox Series X With its powerful specs and diverse library of backward compatible games, the Xbox Series X is one of the bestselling Walmart items this past week, so get it now just in time for the holidays. $399

$499 Shop Now

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.