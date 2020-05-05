Real Estate

These 3 Houston suburbs are some of the best places to live in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Spring is here, which means it's home shopping season, and this might help narrow down your search.

Real estate review site Niche compiled information from its users and data from the U.S. Census Bureau to grade neighborhoods and suburbs on factors including quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, job market, amenities, and more. After all that calculating, three Houston suburbs - Greatwood, Cinco Ranch, and New Territory - were named among the 10 best places in all of Texas to live for 2019.

Coming in at No. 6, Greatwood gets an overall A-plus rating from Niche. The suburb (population 12,437) scores mostly As (public schools, housing, being good for families, jobs, diversity, and health and fitness); some Bs (in cost of living, outdoor activities, nightlife, and weather); and one C (commute). The suburb's median home value is $322,000, median rent is $2,000, and median household income is $148,047.

For the complete list, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonschoolshousinghousing marketreal estatefinancehouston culturemap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Texas governor gives COVID-19 update after reopenings
Mayor to spend $15 million on rent relief for Houstonians
How you can see Blue Angels when they fly over Houston
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
Houston-area Girl Scouts lose $3M in revenue without cookie booths
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
'Hamilton' summer tour stop in Houston postponed
Show More
DPS Trooper, deputy injured in Brazoria Co. house fire
Southwest Freeway to be completely shut down tonight
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Woman heard screaming for help in chilling video found safe
Houston-area movie theater to open Friday but with changes
More TOP STORIES News