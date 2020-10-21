Where to find the best deals on used cars during the pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Used car prices are up during the pandemic, but if you're looking to buy, there are some alternatives to a car at the dealership that could offer some significant savings.Nowadays, you can buy a car through contact-free online car dealers like Carvana, or even through rental car companies like Hertz, which has declared bankruptcy and is selling off its fleet.iSeeCars did a comparison of options here in Houston, and found that your best bet is with rental car companies.They offer average prices that are 2.2% below market value or $452 in savings.Traditional local dealerships are only .4% below market value. And if you go to online dealerships, you're going to pay more with an average price of 2.4% above market value or $443 more.Some vehicles offer a bigger savings than others.According to the study, the Nissan Altima, Ford Explorer and Chevy Equinox offer the most savings at rental car dealerships.