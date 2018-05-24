Suspect sought in violent robbery inside Best Buy store

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies are hoping the public can help catch the suspect in a violent robbery that took place inside a Best Buy store in West Hollywood. (KABC)

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, California --
Sheriff's deputies are hoping the public can help catch the suspect in a violent robbery that took place inside a Best Buy store in West Hollywood.

The assault inside the store was caught on surveillance camera.

One minute a customer was browsing through the electronics store. The next he was on the ground, decked by a man who swiped his iPhone and headed out the emergency exit.

Authorities are looking for a suspect caught on video assaulting a man and stealing his iPhone inside a Best Buy in West Hollywood.



Before the robbery, store security was tracking the man as he walked through the store, appearing more interested in other customers than the electronics products.

He then sneaks up on a man who is talking on his phone, punches him and knocks him to the ground and grabs his phone.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jeff Bishop said while the victim was rattled, he is fortunate he wasn't more seriously injured.

"People get hit, unsuspecting like that, they fall down, you could be critically injured, paralyzed or even killed if you land or fall the wrong way," Bishop said.

Authorities have released video and stills from the attack and are hoping someone will recognize the suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyassaultsurveillance videobest buyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News