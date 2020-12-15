Coronavirus

Over-the-counter home COVID-19 test kit gets FDA authorization

By Matthew Perrone, AP Health Writer
WASHINGTON -- The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn't require a prescription will soon be on U.S. store shelves.

U.S. officials Tuesday authorized the rapid coronavirus test which can be done entirely at home. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents another important - though incremental - step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options.

The agency's action allows the test to be sold in places like drugstores "where a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, in a statement.

Regulators granted emergency use for a similar test last month, but that one requires a doctor's prescription.

Initial supplies of the over-the-counter test will be limited. Australian manufacturer Ellume said it expects to produce 3 million tests next month before ramping up production over the first half of 2021.

A company spokesperson said the test will be priced around $30 and be available at pharmacies and online. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results.

SEE ALSO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
EMBED More News Videos

Since the coronavirus started spreading across the globe in late 2019, scientists have been looking for a vaccine. Now that vaccines are proven, it will ultimately be up to each state to determine who will get the vaccine, and when?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronavirustechnologycoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Black woman praised as key scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine
Rapper Paul Wall spreads holiday cheer in style
Houston-area hospital workers begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Here's where COVID-19 vaccines stand in US, abroad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area hospital workers begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
2 men wanted for rap showcase murders now in custody
Sheriff-elect after brothers killed: 'We have more work to do'
Victims wait as courts face unprecedented COVID-19 delays
Missouri City family asks for prayers after son goes missing
A cold rain returns to Houston today
Texas court case could end DACA immigration program
Show More
Dems resigned to dropping local aid from COVID-19 stimulus bill
Eviction moratorium expiring and many still can't afford rent
Rapper Paul Wall spreads holiday cheer in style
Woman kills ex-boyfriend in Willowbrook area, deputies say
Here's where COVID-19 vaccines stand in US, abroad
More TOP STORIES News