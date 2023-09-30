WATCH LIVE

Foot-pursuit suspect hit by officer's gunfire in NE Houston, HPD says

Saturday, September 30, 2023 3:14AM
A Houston police officer shot a person involved in a foot pursuit Friday night in the city's northeast side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person whom police were chasing after on foot has been hospitalized Friday night after an officer opened fire.

The Houston Police Department said it began looking into the shooting involving the officer at 8:50 p.m. in the 6700 Bennington Street, which just off Homestead Road in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area.

According to HPD, a foot pursuit was initiated before an officer shot the suspect, though, it's not immediately known what set off the chase.

The suspect's condition was also not immediately known.

