Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27, agent says

He was Elvis Presley's grandson
LOS ANGELES -- The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to school or not? Districts to announce plans this week
Elderly man drowns in Lake Conroe after slipping in water
Federal support for COVID-19 test sites in Houston extended
Driver speeds away after hitting 9-year-old girl on bicycle
Heat Advisory in effect for Monday
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Police identify suspect wanted for double-murder on Friday
Show More
Mayor Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Harris Co. Health moves location of 6 COVID-19 testing sites
Mother of 6 beats cancer, decides to compete in Half Ironman
Blood donor restrictions loosened by the FDA to fight donor shortage
More TOP STORIES News