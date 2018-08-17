HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Friends and family will hold a benefit Friday for a 15-year-old boy who was robbed, shot and killed.
It's set to happen on the same day that all three of Bryan Escalante's suspected killers are expected in court.
Jashon Freeman, 18, Jacorey Randolph, 19, and Albert Edmond, 18, have all been arrested and charged with capital murder.
Police say the suspects got into an altercation with Escalante in the parking lot of the Innsbruck Lemoyne Apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
One of the suspects shot him multiple times. Escalante's family says the suspects took his wallet.
When authorities arrived to the scene, they found Escalante dead in the parking lot.
Hours later, Spring Valley police pulled over the suspects' car after Houston police broadcasted the description. They were arrested.
Family members say Escalante was just one week away from his 16th birthday.
His aunt said Bryan had just helped his mother with laundry and then got a text from a friend and left. The next thing they knew Escalante was shot.
"I ask you to keep his family in your prayers, his family is devastated. His mom, destroyed," said his aunt, Brenda Preciado.
His family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
A barbecue fundraiser will be held Friday at 4601 Sherwood Ln. near building seven. They will be selling plates for $10.
