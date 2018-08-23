Barbecue fundraiser to be held today for HPD officer critically injured in golf cart accident

A fundraiser will be held for an injured officer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A barbecue fundraiser is being held today for a Houston police officer who was critically injured after falling out of a golf cart.

Officer Jerry Flores has been in the hospital since April, when the incident happened. Flores was at a tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.

Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.

Flores was off-duty at the time.

Since the accident, Flores has made progress, opening his eyes and responding to his name.
Flores has worked as an off-duty police officer for the Houston Astros, even receiving a World Series ring for his duty to the team.

Astros management and players have all sent well wishes and prayers.

"You know. It's tough. I feel like he's part of our team," said second baseman Jose Altuve back in April. "We know he's having a tough time right now. All we can do is pray for him. Hopefully, he will be back here."



Today's fundraiser will be held at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission to the benefit is free, but tickets for the barbecue lunch are $15.

A limited amount of tickets are still available and can be purchased at the fundraiser.

All proceeds will benefit Flores.

You can also purchase #JFLOSTRONG shirts in honor of the officer at the event or go to relentlessdefender.com.

A Houston police officer was critically injured in a golf cart crash.

