Ben Taub Hospital ER back open after water leak

Ben Taub ER on diversion (temporarily closed) due to water leak on an upper floor of the hospital. Leak did not happen in the ER but it is impacted. pic.twitter.com/kAlDR8K5FP — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ben Taub Hospital's emergency center is back open after a water leak on one of the hospital's upper floors caused a temporary diversion, but ambulances are still being diverted elsewhere.Patients had to be moved to other parts of the hospital early Monday morning, according to Ben Taub.Staff was notified of the leak early Sunday evening.It's unclear what may have caused the leak. Hospital officials say the leak was contained and only impacted one of the hospital's upper floors.