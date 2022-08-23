Former TGIF star Ben Savage running for California city council

Ben Savage, star of the 90s sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council.

Savage, who played the beloved character Cory Matthews, has lived in the city of West Hollywood for the past 18 years, according to the website for his campaign.

"I am running for City Council because there are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership to face them," he said in a statement on the website. "I'm a longtime resident, union member and concerned citizen who believes West Hollywood deserves leaders who will deliver results. The city is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, inflation and the cost of housing. We need new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues."

Savage will appear as a candidate for the California city council on the Nov. 8 ballot.