Son charged in crash that killed father in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man faces an intoxicated manslaughter charge following a Wednesday night crash along North Beltway 8 that killed his father, authorities said.

It happened around 11 p.m. near Lockwood Drive.

The 32-year-old was eastbound on the Beltway feeder when he lost control of his Camaro and hit the curb before crashing into a guardrail, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The guardrail impaled the Camaro during the crash, which killed the driver's father, a 60-year-old man, who was in the passenger seat, deputies said.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital where he was stable. Deputies believe he was intoxicated when the crash happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingman killeddui crash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fewer people will qualify for stimulus checks under new COVID bill agreement
Students injured in Cy-Fair ISD school bus crash, district says
Baby accidentally shot by officer in deadly shooting, HPD says
Gov. Abbott to respond to criticism about ending mask mandate
More sunshine Thursday, rain chance returns Friday
200 jobs ready to hire in Lake Jackson area
Texas ICU nurse says she's scared about end to state's mask mandate
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion
Grand jury in GA expected to convene in Trump election probe
Sugar Land had lowest reported crime rate in 2020, data reveals
Have questions about TX ending COVID-19 mandates?
Boston Marathon's plan to hand out 70K medals roils runners
More TOP STORIES News