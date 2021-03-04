HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man faces an intoxicated manslaughter charge following a Wednesday night crash along North Beltway 8 that killed his father, authorities said.
It happened around 11 p.m. near Lockwood Drive.
The 32-year-old was eastbound on the Beltway feeder when he lost control of his Camaro and hit the curb before crashing into a guardrail, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The guardrail impaled the Camaro during the crash, which killed the driver's father, a 60-year-old man, who was in the passenger seat, deputies said.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital where he was stable. Deputies believe he was intoxicated when the crash happened.
Son charged in crash that killed father in NE Harris County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News