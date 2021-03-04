Son charged in crash that killed father in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man faces an intoxicated manslaughter charge following a Wednesday night crash along North Beltway 8 that killed his father, authorities said.It happened around 11 p.m. near Lockwood Drive.The 32-year-old was eastbound on the Beltway feeder when he lost control of his Camaro and hit the curb before crashing into a guardrail, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The guardrail impaled the Camaro during the crash, which killed the driver's father, a 60-year-old man, who was in the passenger seat, deputies said.The driver, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital where he was stable. Deputies believe he was intoxicated when the crash happened.