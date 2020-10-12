deadly shooting

Person shot and killed while inside SUV on West Beltway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police believe road rage may have been involved in a shooting of a person who died while inside a vehicle that was also carrying children.

According to police, the apparent car-to-car shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway N., just north of the Katy Freeway.

An Eyewitness News crew at the scene captured a red Mitsubishi SUV with both front door windows shot out.

A woman in the driver's seat and kids in the back seat of the SUV were not hurt, police said.

Police believe the suspect drove away. They have not identified the suspect's vehicle.

