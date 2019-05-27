Beloved father killed in shootout during argument on front porch in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 52-year-old man known to his neighbors as the watchdog of the area was murdered on his front porch Monday morning in southwest Houston, police say.

Family members identified the victim as Travis Cary.

Authorities told ABC13 that around 2:30 a.m., a woman showed up to his house at 11300 Hendon Ln. and Leawood Boulevard.

The two talked on the front porch for about 10 minutes, and then she left.

Ten minutes later, two men in a silver Nissan parked on the corner of Hendon and Leawood and walked to Cary's house with guns.



Cary got into a fight with the suspects and one of them shot him, authorities say. Cary was able to shoot back, killing a 19-year-old suspect.

The second suspect then shot Cary nearly 10 times, with police saying they executed him.

After hearing the shots, neighbors called 911.

Cary died on his front porch.

That suspect then drove off. Police are now looking for him and the woman involved in the initial conversation.

Police say the suspect is around 25 years old. He's also 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds.



Cary was known by neighbors and family as "Tito." Neighbors also said that whenever there was a problem, they called him.

Cary lived in the home on Hendon for more than 15 years.

"All I want to say is I pray that somebody please come and say something. He was a good person. My family is going to be just grief-stricken because he was the life of the party," said Crystal Neal, the victim's aunt.

Cary is also the father of an adult daughter.

"I'm just speechless right now. I'm speechless," said Jannise Blackshear, Cary's ex-girlfriend.

Police don't think Cary was robbed. It's not clear why the men came to his house or what they wanted.

Surveillance video shows the three people involved. Authorities are combing through that in hopes it will help find Cary's killer.





Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News