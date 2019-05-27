Beloved father killed in shootout during argument on front porch in southwest Houston

(2) 10 min later, 2 guys in a silver Nissan Murano (like this) parked on the corner of Hendon, Leawood. Walked to Cary’s house on Hendon. Both had guns. #abc13 https://t.co/MNuFBbcTmW pic.twitter.com/1Kdt6ah25U — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 27, 2019

NEW description of suspect who got away afte double homicide in #Alief: suspect is around 25yo, 5’5”, 140lbs. #abc13 https://t.co/rpOQZKNUrd pic.twitter.com/XSfQ0z8MXr — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 27, 2019

(3) Police say Cary and 2 suspects got into a fight. One shot Cary. Cary shot him back. That suspect died. Cary hung on. But while Cary was down, the second suspect shot him—nearly 10 times. Cary died on his front porch. #abc13 https://t.co/MNuFBbcTmW pic.twitter.com/KQpgMBJlHD — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 27, 2019

(4) The surviving suspect drove off. Police looking for him—and the woman who showed up first. Someone knows something. Help catch Cary’s killer. #abc13 https://t.co/MNuFBbcTmW pic.twitter.com/J85ve4SFW3 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 52-year-old man known to his neighbors as the watchdog of the area was murdered on his front porch Monday morning in southwest Houston, police say.Family members identified the victim as Travis Cary.Authorities told ABC13 that around 2:30 a.m., a woman showed up to his house at 11300 Hendon Ln. and Leawood Boulevard.The two talked on the front porch for about 10 minutes, and then she left.Ten minutes later, two men in a silver Nissan parked on the corner of Hendon and Leawood and walked to Cary's house with guns.Cary got into a fight with the suspects and one of them shot him, authorities say. Cary was able to shoot back, killing a 19-year-old suspect.The second suspect then shot Cary nearly 10 times, with police saying they executed him.After hearing the shots, neighbors called 911.Cary died on his front porch.That suspect then drove off. Police are now looking for him and the woman involved in the initial conversation.Police say the suspect is around 25 years old. He's also 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds.Cary was known by neighbors and family as "Tito." Neighbors also said that whenever there was a problem, they called him.Cary lived in the home on Hendon for more than 15 years."All I want to say is I pray that somebody please come and say something. He was a good person. My family is going to be just grief-stricken because he was the life of the party," said Crystal Neal, the victim's aunt.Cary is also the father of an adult daughter."I'm just speechless right now. I'm speechless," said Jannise Blackshear, Cary's ex-girlfriend.Police don't think Cary was robbed. It's not clear why the men came to his house or what they wanted.Surveillance video shows the three people involved. Authorities are combing through that in hopes it will help find Cary's killer.