Bellaire HS student dies after shooting on campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student shot at Bellaire High School has died, sources told ABC13 Tuesday. Officials say the suspect is still on the loose.Bellaire police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m.The student was transported to the hospital where police say the student later died.Police added there was no one in custody after the shooting, but they are searching the area for the suspect. A suspect description was not disclosed.Police are urging residents to avoid the area or stay inside their home until further notice. Officials say classes are set to resume Wednesday.There was no active shooter involved, according to police.