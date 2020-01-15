Bellaire HS student dies after shooting on campus: Sources | Suspect on the loose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student shot at Bellaire High School has died, sources told ABC13 Tuesday. Officials say the suspect is still on the loose.

Bellaire police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m.

The student was transported to the hospital where police say the student later died.

Officials are urging residents to stay inside until further notice.



Police added there was no one in custody after the shooting, but they are searching the area for the suspect. A suspect description was not disclosed.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area or stay inside their home until further notice.



There was no active shooter involved, according to police.

SkyEye captured a crowd of students outside of the school after the incident.

